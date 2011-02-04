P.Diddy “I Just Want The President To Do Better!”

As if we needed any more reasons to give Diddy a “WTF” and or “STFU.” The music mogul recently made a comment about the president he endorsed and worked so hard to get elected. In The Source’s Feb/ March Issue Diddy evaluates President Obama‘s performance in the White House so far.

“I love the president like most of us. I just want the president to do better. There’s a difference between us voting for somebody and us believing in somebody. He’s the person that we believed in so I pray night and day that he understands how God ordained his presidency. I feel there was a promise made to God to look after people that was less fortunate, and [many] of those people are African-American…

The President should choose doing the right thing, even if it isn’t easy politically. It’s something he might not get reelected for, but we elected him. He owes us. I’d rather have a black president that was man enough to say that he was doing something for black people have one term than a president who played the politics game have two terms.”