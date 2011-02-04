The Urban Daily.com presents “Win A Cruise With Charlie Wilson.” No one in their right mind would turn down a free cruise, especially if it’s beyond easy to enter and possibly win. I know most of us have a Facebook account so simply follow the link below, click the like button on Charlie Wilson’s Facebook page and you’ll be entered for a chance to win.

Prize Details Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruise March 20th – March 27th

Roundtrip air fare to Galveston, TX (Cruise Departure)

Ground Transportation Your cruise will make stops in Cozumel, Costa Maya and Belize City!

Click Here To Enter: http://on.fb.me/fgbgaR

Good luck to you all!

