The Urban Daily.com presents “Win A Cruise With Charlie Wilson.” No one in their right mind would turn down a free cruise, especially if it’s beyond easy to enter and possibly win. I know most of us have a Facebook account so simply follow the link below, click the like button on Charlie Wilson’s Facebook page and you’ll be entered for a chance to win.
- Prize Details
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruise
- March 20th – March 27th
- Roundtrip air fare to Galveston, TX (Cruise Departure)
- Ground Transportation
Your cruise will make stops in Cozumel, Costa Maya and Belize City!
Click Here To Enter: http://on.fb.me/fgbgaR
Good luck to you all!
Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily