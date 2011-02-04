Funkmaster Flex Arrested For Harassing A Woman

Highly influential hip-hop radio DJ Funkmaster Flex of New York’s Hot 97, was arrested today in New York after police responded to a woman’s complaint that Flex had shoved her, attempted to break her phone, and then sent her threatening messages.

A 40-year-old Westchester, NY woman called police early on Friday morning to report a domestic violence case. When police arrived on the scene, Flex was not around, but was soon located by police. Flex was arrested and charged with harassment, aggravated harassment and criminal mischief.

Flex was arraigned and released on $500 bail. He has been told to stay away from his accuser.

Source: TMZ

