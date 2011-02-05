Neyo Performs Infront Sold Out Concert In Indonesia

Neyo wearing his signature hat performed in Jakarta, Indonesia to a sold out audience recently. The Gentlemen performed his hits “Closer” and hits from his latest album.

“It was my first time in Jakarta, Indonesia, but definitely won’t be my last! The love and hospitality of the people there has gone unprecedented. With immense energy filling the arena, it clearly reminded me of why I do this. And Jakarta…it’s all because of you. Tarima kasi!!”

Spotted, here.