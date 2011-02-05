Karrine Steffans Preps New Book “Satisfaction”

The original video vixen Karrine Steffans is coming out with her third book entitled “Satisfaction.” Karrine.com says:

“This extension of The Vixen Manual’s coveted ‘Sex’ chapter explores the concept that erotic fantasies can and should be satisfied within the parameters of a committed, monogamous relationship. Unlike the author’s previous books, SatisFaction is a work of “faction”, fact and fiction, hence the title’s double entendre. The reader will be whisked away, into each chapter’s titillating erotic fiction, then enlightened by the chapter’s scintillating examples of how to make each erotic fantasy a reality. For those who crave quite a bit more than missionary sexual practices and wish to introduce these ideas into their relationship, SatisFaction serves as a guide and as inspiration to advanced and adventurous couples everywhere.”

If you think literature has hit an all time low ever since Super Head became a best selling author you are not alone!

Spotted @MissJia.com