Trey Songz In The Studio To Release Album For 2011

The ladies lover, Trey Songz isn’t breaking stride and prepping an album for 2011.The Passion, Pleasure Pain star says “I want to release an album this year. We’re starting in the studio now. I’m always thinking about music. I’m in the studio whenever I can be. I’m not pressed or in a rush to make an album right now, but I always have a need to make music.”

“I’m feeling very creative, though, so it may be something I’ve never done before. There’s always a certain amount of pressure there, but I like that. With every album, I definitely want to grow my audience as well as myself.”

We are currently awaiting Trey’s “Love Faces” music video. Do you think Trey should take a break?

Spotted @Missjia.com