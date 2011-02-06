Cavaliers Set Record With 24th Straight Loss

Cleveland Cavaliers fans knew things would be bad without LeBron James, but not this bad. Last night the injury-plagued Cavs dropped their NBA record 24th straight game to the Portland Trailblazers, 111-105. The Cavs have not won a game in 2011 and lost the last 34 of 35. The previous record of 23 single-season losses was held by the 1997-1998 Denver Nuggets and the 1995-1996 Vancouver Grizzlies.

What’s worse is that they are now tied with themselves for the longest losing streak in NBA history that spanned two seasons, March to November of 1982. But coach Byron Scott is undaunted.

“I couldn’t care less about the record,” Cavs coach Byron Scott said. “I care about our guys progressing and getting better. That’s my biggest focus and hopefully they feel the same way.”

The Cavaliers are playing without starters Anderson Varejao and Mo Williams who are both out with injuries. However, their schedule may offer some relief. After playing the Mavericks in Dallas, their next three games are played at home against the Pistons (19-32), Clippers (19-30) and Wizards(13-37).

