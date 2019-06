The Game star Tia Mowry and husband Cory of 4 years are expecting a baby boy! The couple announced the good news to JustJared.com.

“It feels great!” “Tia and I are very excited to be bringing life into this world. Just thinking about my child coming here brings a tear to my eyes and I will try to be the best father in the universe!” Says Cory.

The couple are documenting his and her journey on The Style Network to air later this year.