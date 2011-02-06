Wale Signed To Rick Ross’ Maybach Music

Wale announced yesterday that he is signing to Rick Ross’ Maybach Music. The rapper said via Twitter “Wale and ROCNATION still handles business!…Shotout to @Richkleiman” he continued with “The music won’t change…the energy will.Maybach Music”

Complex says Rick Ross is in a bidding war with Warner Music Group, Interscope Records, Jay-z’s Roc Nation and Cash Money.

Rumors of the venture have been swirling for some time now, I hope we hear music immediately!