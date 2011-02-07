Green Bay Packers Win Super Bowl XLV

Lil Wayne got his wish. Baby won a $1 million bet and that salesman in Chicago who got fired is getting the last laugh. On Sunday February 6, 2011 The Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 to win Super Bowl XLV. Aaron Rodgers threw three touch downs and was named MVP of the game.

The Packers reclaimed the Vince Lombardi Trophy, named for their legendary coach who won the first two Super Bowls and now claim 13 championships for the franchise.

“It’s what I dreamt about as a little kid watching Joe Montana and Steve Young,” Rodgers said, “and we just won the Super Bowl.”

FOR A FULL RECAP GO TO ESPN.COM

RELATED POSTS



Also On The Urban Daily: