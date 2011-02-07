Christina Aguilera Butchers National Anthem At Super Bowl

It wasn’t a wardrobe malfunction, though most fans wouldn’t have minded that. However, at the opening of Super Bowl XLV Christina Aguilera messed up the words to the national anthem.

Instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d, were so gallantly streaming,” Aguilera sang, “What so proudly we watched at the twilight’s last reaming.” That line was a repeat of one she had sung a few seconds earlier, with the word “gleaming” being replaced by “reaming.”

“I can only hope that everyone could feel my love for this country and that the true spirit of its anthem still came through,” she said in a statement after the performance.

Watch the flub below.

21126182214

Uploaded by yardie4lifever2. – Explore international webcam videos.

RELATED POSTS:

Also On The Urban Daily: