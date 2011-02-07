Black Eyed Peas Super Bowl Hafltime Show f/Usher & Slash

The Black Eyed Peas, Usher and Slash of Guns-N-Roses rocked the Hafltime show of Super Bowl XLV. It was a spectacle of lights, plastic hair and TRON inspired choreography. They went through a medley of their hits including “Let’s Get It Started,” “Boom Boom Pow,” and “I Gotta Feeling.”

Slash was joined by Fergie to perform Guns-N-Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” trying her best to impersonate Axl Rose but most GRN fans felt that was ill-advised. Usher dropped in to perform his Will.i.am produced “OMG” and they closed out with “Where Is The Love” (complete with heart shaped choreography) and “The Time Of My Life.”

While the Peas get points for energy and stage presence their sound surprisingly just didn’t translate very well to an arena. Here’s to hoping Jay-Z and Kanye West do Super Bowl XLVI.

(props to Yardie)

