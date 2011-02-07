Life Of J Dilla Remembered In “Still Shining” Documentary

In honor of what would have been producer/MC J Dilla’s 37th birthday, Gifted Team Films, Okay Player, and Brian “B. Kyle” Atkins have released the documentary Still Shining which tells the story of his life through interviews with his family, friends, and artists he worked with. Dilla died on February 10th, 2006, just days after his birthday and the release of his album, Donuts.

The documentary features interviews with the likes of Q-Tip, Erykah Badu, Common, ?uestlove, and Busta Rhymes, all of whom worked extensively with J Dilla.

The 39 minute documentary is available for viewing for free online.

Watch below!

