Is This Pepsi Max Commercial Offensive?

Pepsi Max is a low-calorie, sugar-free cola and is the latest beverage to knock a white girl in the head, wait…what?! During last night’s Superbowl commercial rage, Pepsi Max decided to have a black woman throw a can of Pepsi Max at a white woman’s head.

Things Wrong With This Commercial:

Do the methods by which the black woman monitoring her husband’s health exploit the “angry black woman stereotype?”

Why couldn’t the young woman stretching on the near-by bench be black?

Does this commercial make white woman look innocent while black women look beast-like, confrontational and controlling?

Do black people flee scenes of crimes?

Why does her weave look so bad?

How do you all feel?

RELATED:Green Bay Packers Win Superbowl XLV

RELATED:Christina Aguilera Butchers National Anthem At Superbowl

Also On The Urban Daily: