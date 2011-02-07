B.O.B. Performs “Airplanes” On Delta Airlines Flight

Delta Airlines provided travelers on a recent flight to Los Angeles International Airport to some in-flight entertainment courtesy of B.O.B. The Grammy nominee performed his hit single “Airplanes” during the flight.

Delta Airlines also happens to be the official airline of the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards, happening on February 13th in Los Angeles.

Spotted @ KarenCivil.com

