One of hip-hop’s biggest stars can stop looking over his shoulder for the taxman. Lil’ Wayne recently paid off a $1.13 million tax debt according to the Detroit News’ Tax Watchdog.

The debt was for income tax owed for the years 2004, 2005 and 2007.

Weezy is one of several celebrities who have run afoul of the IRS in recent years.

