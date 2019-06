The Transformers: Dark Moon, is the final installment in the Transformer series. Shia Lebouf, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson and John Turturro reprise their roles in the film but Megan Foxx will not. Shia will be battling the Decepticons without the beauty. The original writers of the first two movies will not be back but two things remain the same…Michale Bay and Steven Spielberg. The film is set to hit screens June 29,2011.

