Naturi Naughton once of 3LW, and the Lil’ Kim of Notorious is now taking her second helping of playing a Playboy bunny. Naturi has been cast on an upcoming NBC drama pilot called “Playboy.” Naughton will star in the series, which is set in the Playboy Club in Chicago in 1963. She once played the playboy bunny in an episode of “Mad Men.”

Click here, for full story.