Rihanna’s “S&M” Single Renamed “Come On” In The UK

Rihanna‘s controversial song “S&M” continues to shake things up. In the UK, the song has been re-titled “Come On” on the latest Top 40 Singles Chart published by BBC Radio One, presumably because of the original title’s sexual connotation.

Rihanna was alerted to the change by a fan who pointed out to her via Twitter. The pop star met the news with disbelief, tweeting “Are you f****** kidding me?” Another fan asked if she was okay with the title change, to which she firmly stated “Absolutely NOT!”

According to MTV News, the UK’s Official Charts Company, who compile the country’s chart stats, was unaware of the change and noted that the song’s original title was retained on the chart that was published on their website.

