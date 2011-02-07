Spike Lee & The Knicks Celebrate Black History Month On The MSG Network

MSG Network will devote two nights of programming to celebrating the accomplishments and legacies of black athletes. The block of programming will be hosted by Spike Lee and will feature members of the New York Knicks appearing in vignettes.

Beginning February 15th, special episodes of The Game 365 and Halls of Fame Classics will air featuring heroes of the Civil Rights Movement and sports historians. The network will wrap up it’s special programming on February 28th with the original documentary Lapchick and Sweetwater Breaking Barriers.

Visit MSG.com for a full rundown on the network’s special Black History Month programming!

