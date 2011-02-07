Mary Mary Says “Be The Best You”

Gospel sisters Mary Mary stopped by the Interactive One offices to share their godly insight and inspirational message to infect fans, readers and staff with jolliness.

"Their debut in 2000 with the crossover hit "Shackles" launched them to the stratosphere. They released their debut album "Thankful" the same year. Since then they released 3 more regular albums "Incredible" (2002), "Mary Mary" (2005), "The Sound" (2008) and a Christmas album "A Mary Mary Christmas" (2006).The new album "Something Big" hits the world on March 29, 2011."

Did I mention the ladies are hot and recently published a book entitled “Be U.” The soulful songstresses follow the mantra “Don’t be anybody else, be U! Thats who GOD made you to be.”

Mary Mary are prepping their latest album “Something Big” for March 29,2011.

