T-Pain Says He’s Going To Leak His Own Album

T-Pain is stirring up the controversy pot just in time for his new album RevolveR. The cartoon-character like rapper said he wouldn’t put another album out until record sales picked back up. He then blamed Drake for his album not coming out yet–claiming he was waiting for an unfinished verse from the Young Money rapper. Now T-Pain is basically saying scratch that; he’ll leak his own album online:

“Since nobody wants to respect this form of art that you all say we “love” so much, I’m just gonna go ahead and start leakin the album myself tonight. well maybe I shouldn’t rant but everybody was lookin at me strange when I said I didn’t wanna drop my album, it’s not that album sales weren’t doin good for hip hop and rnb, it just felt like no one respected “music” anymore.

You know what, you guys enjoy the post game and I’ll find my own ways to take care of my family. Oh and bty the “I Am T-Pain” Toy Microphone is comin in June (google that). To all the hackers and leakers thanks for showin interest in my music but I feel like I’ve been taken advantage of when I’m just tryin to let ppl know what’s goin on with my music and then you audio highjack it for your own amusement I would have been happier if you would have just waited to get a better quality version of the song but it’s cool its pretty much my fault anyways, so for the most part y’all can suck a fart out of a homeless mans ass.”[Via Twitter]

Really a homeless man’s a**?