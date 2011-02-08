Kool G Rap “Offer You Can’t Refuse” EP

Kool G Rap has resurfaced and gearing up to release not one but two projects in 2011. Being labeled a hip hop living legend some would say he doesn’t have much to prove but before dropping the anticipated Riches, Royalty & Respect album, Kool G Rap will release a 8 track EP titled “Offer You Can’t Refuse.”

The EP will give the fans a preview of a cut from the album produced by The Alchemist, featuring Mobb Deep’s Havoc. “Its back to the roots of hip hop, the people will be able to feel that golden era vibe again” he said. “I am a promoter of real hip hop.” When asked about which MC he felt is still delivering the classic sound of hip-hop, Kool G Rap didn’t hesitate to mention Joel Ortiz, who is currently a member of Eminem’s Shady Records rap group Slaughter House. “I’m giving the fans concepts this time around, its not just spitting about violence. Each track is more of a concept as you will notice when you hear tracks like “Baggin’ in Da spot.”

Available today for FREE DOWNLOAD “Offer You Can’t Refuse” at koolgrapnow.com/downloads.

