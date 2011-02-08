Prince Kicks Kim Kardashian Off Stage

Prince fulfilled the wish of many Americans last night by kicking Kim Kardashian off of the stage during the final show of the New York leg of his “Welcome 2 America” tour at Madison Square Garden. After bringing Kardashian on stage to dance, Prince almost immediately booted her from the stage when she failed to dance with him.

“Get off the stage!” Prince quipped to the reality TV star as she just stood there while his band played the classic song “Controversy.”

After leaving the stage, Kardashian tweeted “I was so nervous I froze when Prince touched me!!!!” She later was called back on stage, this time with a group of people, and redeemed herself by dancing.

The Kardashian incident was just one of many highlights of the night as Cee Lo Green opened the show, informing the crowd that Prince wouldn’t let him curse just before he launched into his hit single “F*** You.” Green later joined Prince on stage to perform Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy,” a song Prince has been covering on his own during shows.

As expected, the stars were out in droves, as Chris Rock, ?uestlove of The Roots, Reverend Al Sharpton, Naomi Campbell and many more were spotted dancing in the sold out arena.

Prince performed a late night aftershow at NYC club Darby, taking to the stage just before 2am, with Talib Kweli freestyling. Prince ran through a ton of fan favorites and cover songs in the small and extremely packed club, calling it a night shortly before 3am.

