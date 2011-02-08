Conrad Murray Trial To Be Televised

Conrad Murray‘s manslaughter trial will be televised. Judge Michael Pastor submitted the order yesterday afternoon, according to TMZ.

Murray was charged with manslaughter in the death of Michael Jackson, who died at his home while in Murray’s care on June 25, 2009. Murray administered a powerful sedative called Propofol to aid Jackson in sleeping. Propofol is only administered in hospitals.

