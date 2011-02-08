CLOSE
TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Speaks On Images Of Black Women In Film

Last week TV One held an event at Cipriani’s in New York City to showcase their new programming for 2011. Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes* spoke with MsDramaTV about her views on Black women in TV and Film. In the clip below she is very vocal in her opinion on Halle Berry’s role in Monster’s Ball and Monique’s portrayal in Precious. Watch below.

What do you think? Do you agree with Ms. Hughe’s assessment of Black portrayals in Hollywood? Let us know in the comments!

*TheUrbanDaily.com is owned by Radio One, Inc.

