Drake Puts R&B Mixtape On Indefinite Hold

Drake has officially put his R&B mixtape, It’s Never Enough, on indefinite hold. The highly anticipated mixtape was expected to be released last year. Drake revealed late last year that the mixtape had been delayed but would still be released.

The Young Money rapper took to his blog to make the announcement that he was shifting his focus to Take Care, the follow up to his debut album, Thank Me Later.

I am truly enjoying my life right now. Its been so long since I have wrote anything on here because I feel like for a while I was trying to digest it all and save it for the music. But its finally set in that I am living my dreams and doing with all my closest friends from Toronto. I wake up and never know what to expect from any given day but good or bad I always learn something from it. I have decided that I am going to push “It’s Never Enough” and focus completely on delivering Take Care to you all. I feel like my mind is truly ready to make this next album NOW and I don’t want that feeling to escape me.

Drake released “I Get Lonely Too” from It’s Never Enough last year. The song is a reworking of TLC’s 1999 song “Fanmail.”

