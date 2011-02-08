Lupe Fiasco, Estelle, B.o.B & Janelle Monae Are “Game Changers”

Atlantic Records assembled four of their most artistically unpredictable signees–Lupe Fiasco, Estelle, B.O.B & Janelle Monae– to discuss what it means to change the music game. Billboard Magazine Editor-In-Chief Danyel Smith moderates the panel.

“I’m always down to pick the brains of my fellow artists,” says the usually outspoken Lupe Fiasco. “This is my third record deal. I’ve been through rapping fast, gangster rap…what the label wants me to do. I’ve been through all of that. At the end of the day I gained the most success from me doing me.”

Watch the full clip below.

