Court Proves That Steve Harvey’s Ex-Wife Lied

Steve Harvey‘s ex-wife was dealt a major blow in court recently when a judge temporarily lifted a gag order on the details of her 2005 divorce from the comedian. Mary Harvey now could potentially face charges for violating the gag order due to a series of YouTube videos she released making false claims about their split.

Steve’s lawyer, Bobbie Edmonds, released a statement outlining how a Texas court now views seven accusations Mary levied against her ex-husband.

(1) Mary Harvey was not homeless or evicted from her home and was awarded 3 homes in the property settlement; (2) Steve Harvey did not take, withhold or turn the child against Mary; (3) Mary Harvey willingly placed the child on an airplane and sent him to Mr.Harvey without his knowledge; (4) Steve Harvey has primary custody of the 13-year-old child; (5) Steve Harvey did not take Mary Harvey’s wealth. Mary recieved $40,000 per month from 2005 – 2009; (6) Mary Harvey recieved $1.5 million from Steve in March 2009; (7) The divorce was granted on irreconcilable differences and current wife was not apart of the original divorce proceeding, nor was she the cause of the marital break-up.

