Nick Cannon Is Looking For An Opening Act!

On Saturday, March 5, 2011, Nick Cannon invades The Palms Resort/Casino in Las Vegas for TWO amazing stand up comedy shows! He’s giving one lucky aspiring comedian the chance to open up for both of his shows that includes two nights at Palms Las Vegas, two tickets to attend the shows, and airfare!

To enter the Nick Cannon contest: http://bit.ly/OpenForNickCannon

Purchase Tickets To Show: http://bit.ly/NickTix

