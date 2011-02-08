Halle Berry Tells Ebony That She Hasn’t “Abandoned Black People”

Between shooting down rumors that she is playing Aretha Franklin in her biopic, having her movie Frankie & Alice pushed back indefinitely and fighting for custody of her daughter, Halle Berry has had an auspicious start to 2011. She hopes to turn her fortunes around in the March issue of Ebony magazine. In the cover story she answers questions about interracial dating and her daughter Nahla’s ethnicity.

“I think is that that’s something she’s going to have to decide,” Berry says of her daughter’s race. “I’m not going to put a label on it. I had to decide for myself and that’s what she’s going to have to decide-how she identifies herself in the world. And I think, largely, that will be based on how the world identifies her. That’s how I identified myself. But I feel like she’s Black. I’m Black and I’m her mother, and I believe in the one-drop theory.”

Recent reports have said that her ex grew angry when their daughter was referred to as “Black.” As for her dating non-Black men of late she says, “I’m very connected to my community, and I want Black people to know that I haven’t abandoned them because I’ve had a child with a man outside of my race and I’m dating someone now outside my race who is Spanish and French. I have never been more clear about who I am as a Black woman[…] And who I really am is a Black woman who is struggling to make my race proud of me, who is struggling to move Black women forward in the profession I’ve chosen, and those relationships have actually helped me identify more clearly.”

