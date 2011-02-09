CLOSE
Is That Really Jennifer Hudson On Her New Album Cover?

The cover of Jennifer Hudson‘s new album, I Remember Me, made it’s debut on the internet this week.  The cover shows a remarkably svelte J. Hud.

Hudson, who also works as a spokesperson for WeightWatchers, has dropped quite a bit of weight since she won an Academy Award for her first film role in Dreamgirls back in 2007.

I Remember Me, which features the R. Kelly-penned single “Where You At,” drops on March 22nd.

