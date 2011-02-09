Rapper Game Owes 91K In Jewelry Bills

Weeks after spending $40,000 on his free mixtape Purp & Patron, rapper Game is being sued for allegedly failing to pay for expensive custom jewelry he commissioned over three years ago. According to TMZ an L.A. judge handed the order down last week demanding Game settle his balance with jewelry company Lemmerman’s Inc. stat.

In the original complaint Game ordered the following list of jewelry pieces from 2007-2008:

– a 14K white gold 36″ chain with white stones for $15,000

– a 14K yellow gold 36″ chain with yellow stones for $15,000

– a diamond stud for $4,000

– a 14K white gold 5-row bracelet for $17,500

– a 14K yellow gold 5-row bracelet for $17,500

– two other gold “pieces” for $30,000

The overdue debt has accrued almost a thousand dollars in interest. There has been no response from Game’s camp at press time.

