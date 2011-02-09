Apple’s New iPad Is In Production

Those of you holding out on buying an iPad may soon be rewarded for your patience. According to the Wall Street Journal Apple has begun production on the iPad 2 to be released this spring. Some sources close to Apple say the new iPad will be thinner and lighter than the first model, will have a camera on the front of the device for video conferencing and more memory.

The original iPad debuted in April of 2010 and Apple has sold 14.8 million units of the device since. It was originally only available through Apple or AT&T but is now available at Verizon stores. The iPad 2 is expected to be available at Verizon as well. The original iPad sells for between $499 and $800, but there is no word on pricing for the iPad 2.

The iPad has grown in popularity amongst some DJs and producers thanks to apps like Baby Decks and DJ for the iPad where users can mix and blend their iTunes catalog on virtual turntables.

