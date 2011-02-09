Blues Singer Marvin Sease Dead At Age 64

Soul-Blues singer Marvin Sease has died at age 64. Sease died on February 8th in Vicksburg, MS. The cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, but some outlets are reporting it as pneumonia.

Though Sease rose to popularity in the 80s and 90s and because of his rather racy songs, he got his start singing gospel. In 1987, Sease’s debut album was released and contained the popular songs “Ghetto Man”, and the 10-minute “Candy Licker.” Sease later adopted the nickname “Candy Licker.”

With a catalog that was 20 albums deep, Sease never found mainstream success but was a staple on the chitlin circuit. His last album, Who’s Got The Power, was released in 2008.

