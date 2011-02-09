Catktuz Taps King Of BET Uncut, Mighty Casey For Raunchy Track “Ruinme”

Caktuz’s #OverTheWallWeds. Free Download produced by Mayhem Manny (Caktuz, Monkey Gang) features regular The Urban Daily contributor and former BET Uncut legend, The Mighty Casey (“White Girls”, “Black Rapping School”), along with newcomers Lil’ Friday, vocalist Punky Blu, & her alter ego Maji Saki.

“Ruinme is An experimental track that reminds me of those classic red light basement jams your parents wouldn’t let you listen to” says Caktuz of this piece which also features demo vocals by Chevon Alexander. SOURCE

#letsgetfree #Ruinme #OverTheWallWeds. @PunkyBlu @LilFridaaayyy @CaseyGane

DOWNLOAD HERE>>>

Also On The Urban Daily: