Caktuz+Gia To Premire New Video On U-Stream Live From Liverpool

There have been quite a few notable male/female duos in hip hop, but none quite as unique as Caktuz & Gia (bka Nikki Blaze). Set to embark on their second UK tour this summer, this male/female tag team drop a free download as part of Caktuz’s #OverTheWallWeds. campaign Feb. 16th.

This international ‘unoffical’ group packs a beaut out the home of he Beetles, Liverpool England, & a southern renaissance man from American Idol, Fantasia Barrino’s home, High Point North Carolina. The two met in Brooklyn NY, by what they say was “fate”. Their 1st record, the jazzy Slow Burn, produced by Sa-Ra (Erykah Badu, Kanye West, Diddy, Bilal) bought them attention in the UK for its soulful groove and eventually became a favorite of DJ’s at top stations in the UK.

Caktuz & Gia’s 2009 A Summer In Paris tour was 50% funded out of pocket and helped to spread their music from the states to the UK. The two ran from New York City to the UK Shooting videos, recording with other artists from all over the world, weeks of festivals, and even Caktuz crashing a festival stage. Caktuz & Gia are not your ordinary rap duo. So far they’ve only dropped singles and some freestyles together. This year they may be the year they give fans an album…or something SOURCE

Also On The Urban Daily: