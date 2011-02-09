Will Waka Flocka Pose For PETA’s “Ink Not Mink” Campaign?

Waka Flocka Flame is the latest celeb to join PETA in their campaign against wearing furs. Waka Flocka will pose for an upcoming ad in the animal rights group’s “Ink Not Mink” campaign.

The heavily tattooed rapper will join Lady Gaga, Pink, and Mariah Carey at a launch for the campaign on February 22nd in Los Angeles.

Flocka spoke to XXL about his involvement in the campaign, “Animals should be treated the same as you would a kid. Would you want someone just to walk up and skin your kid? Hell no!”

Some of PETA’s previous “Ink Not Mink” campaigns have used revealing photo shoots. It’s currently unknown whether or not Waka Flocka will go fully nude for his shoot.

