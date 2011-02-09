Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday” Finally Hits The #1 Spot

After eleven weeks on the chart, Nicki Minaj‘s Pink Friday will take the number one spot on this week’s Billboard’s Top 200 chart. Released in November of last year, the album has sold over a million units. The album debuted at number 2 and has stayed in the top 10 ever since.

Nicki posted the news on her Twitter account earlier today. “We finally did it,” the Young Money rapper tweeted. “PINK FRIDAY is the #1 Album in the United States of America!!!!! *faints* thank u sooooo much for the continued support!”

