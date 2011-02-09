Raphael Saadiq “Good Man”

Raphael Saadiq‘s music video for his latest single, “Good Man,” is certain to get people talking. The clip, starring The Wire‘s Chad Coleman and America’s Next Top Model contestant Yaya DaCosta, tells a gripping story of a couple falling out of love with each other leading to the woman managing to have her husband arrested.

“‘Good Man’ tells the story I’ve seen many times in my own life,” Saadiq told Spinner.com. “Everything around that man can be bad, his occupation, lifestyle, friends, but underneath all of it, he is a good man.”

“Good Man” will be included on Saadiq’s upcoming album, Stone Rollin, due out in March.

