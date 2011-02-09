Erykah Badu “Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long”

Erykah Badu heads to outer-space in the music video for her newest single, “Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long.” The video, directed by Flying Lotus, features Badu on what appears to be a moving sidewalk strolling through some unknown structure.

Perhaps because we’re not in tune with our inner Gods and Earths, we aren’t exactly sure what the meaning of this video is. It doesn’t matter though as the video is oddly captivating, no doubt in part to the song, which is one of the highlights from Badu’s latest album, New Amerykah Part II (Return Of The Ankh).

