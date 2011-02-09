The-Dream Is Planning A New Album For August

Hitmaking singer/songwriter/producer The-Dream once said that his third album, 2010’s Love King, would be his last album. Apparently, he’s had a change of mind.

“Everybody’s calling for an album now, so I should have one out by August,” The-Dream said outside of the premiere of Justin Bieber‘s new film, Never Say Never.

He also revealed that he is planning on working on Bieber’s next album, along with Danja and Kanye West. “We’ve actually been working on the next record, so I’ve been writing, just to get ready,” he said.

Source: Rap-Up.com

RELATED: The Dream’s High School Photo

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Debuts New Single Produced By The Dream New Years Eve [VIDEO]