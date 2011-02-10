Rihanna, Lenny Kravitz & Cee Lo To Perform At NBA All-Star Game

Rihanna has been announced as the headliner for this year’s NBA All-Star Game halftime show. The Bajan pop sensation will perform her hit singles “Only Girl (In The World)” and “What’s My Name.”

Lenny Kravitz will perform his new single, “Come On Get It,” during player introductions. Cee Lo Green is also slated to perform before the three-point shoot-out.

A pre-show, hosted by Nick Cannon, will feature performances from Bruno Mars and Keri Hilson.

Watch the NBA All-Star Game, February 20th on TNT at 8pm EST.

RELATED: 2011 NBA All-Star Game Snubs

RELATED: Rihanna & Drake Confirmed To Perform At The Grammy’s