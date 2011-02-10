Activision Kills DJ Hero Video Game Franchise

Video game creator Activision has announced that it will not be releasing new versions of their Guitar Hero and DJ Hero franchises. They cite a “decline in the music genre” as their reason for discontinuing the series and shuttering their divisions within the company.

“These decisions are based on the desire to focus on the greatest opportunities that the company currently has to create the world’s best interactive entertainment experiences. Given the considerable licensing and manufacturing costs associated with this genre, we simply cannot make these games profitably based on current economics and demand.”

The DJ Hero games featured mash-ups of music from hip-hop legends like Grand Master Flash and The Furious Five, Salt-N-Pepa and The Notorious B.I.G. In 2009 They released a “Renegade” version of the game featuring Eminem and Jay-Z.

DJ Hero 2 was released in 2010 but only posted modest sales despite positive reviews.

