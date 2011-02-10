Jay-Z & Kanye Take Over Entire Hotel Floor For “Watch The Throne” Recording Sessions

Kanye West and Jay-Z have moved in to New York City’s luxurious Mercer Hotel in Soho, taking over an entire floor to continue work on their collaborative album, Watch The Throne. The duo released the first single from the project, “H.A.M.,” in January.

“They took over at least one whole floor and moved in their equipment, which may have annoyed some of the guests,” a source tells the New York Post’s Page Six.

No solid release date for the project has been released, but in late January, West claimed that the project would be released two months from then.

