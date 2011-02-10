Is Rihanna Dating Travis Barker Again?

Rihanna might be dating rocker Travis Barker of rock band Blink 182. MediaTakeout claims that two people close to Rihanna have confirmed the rumor.

The two have been friends for quite awhile and dated each other in the past. Rihanna is also slated to appear in Barker’s upcoming video, “Can A Drummer Get Some” which films in Los Angeles next week.

In recent years, Barker has earned a ton of street cred in recent years thanks to remixes and collaborations with artists such as Diddy, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Eminem, Lil’ Wayne, Drake, Soulja Boy, and Mary J. Blige.

He’s currently slated to drop his debut solo project, Give The Drummer Some, this year. The album will feature appearances from Rick Ross, Slaughterhouse, Lil’ Wayne, Swizz Beatz, and many more.

RELATED: Rihanna, Lenny Kravitz & Cee Lo To Perform At NBA All-Star Game

RELATED: Lil Wayne Announces “I Am Music II” Tour With Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross & Travis Barker