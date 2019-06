Do you remember last year’s Grammy Awards? Don’t worry we’ve got all the highlights from the 2010 Grammys here. Take a look at the gallery for Beyonce whippin’ her hair, Pink dangling from a ceiling and BEP’s crazy light show performance.

Dr. Dre Will Join Eminem For Grammy Performance

Rihanna & Drake Confirmed To Perform At The Grammy’s

Eminem Lands 10 Grammy Nominations