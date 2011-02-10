Dr. Dre Will Join Eminem For Grammy Performance

Eminem has been slated to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony, where he is nominated for 10 awards. He will be joined on stage by the one and only Dr. Dre.

The performance, confirmed by CNN Showbiz’s Twitter account, will be Dre’s first televised performance in over 10 years. Dre & Eminem will presumably perform their latest single, “I Need A Doctor,” which will appear on Dre’s long-awaited upcoming album Detox.

Other performers at this year’s Grammy awards include Rihanna, Drake, Raphael Saadiq, Cee Lo Green, and many more.

