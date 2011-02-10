Gwyneth Paltrow To Cover Prince’s “Kiss” On “Glee”

Gwyneth Paltrow will reprise her role as substitute teacher Holly Holiday on FOX’s hit television show “Glee” for the March 8th episode. During the episode, Paltrow will cover Prince‘s classic 1986 single “Kiss” in a duet with series regular Matthew Morrison.

Paltrow’s character returns to McKinley High to fill in for the school’s sex-ed teacher. Things will heat up between her and Morrison’s characters as they sing the sexy tune together.

On Paltrow’s last highly-publicized appearance on the show, she covered Cee Lo Green‘s “Forget You.’

