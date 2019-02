Chris Brown and his dancers showed off some of their moves during a rehearsal that Breezy posted online. Chris and crew got busy to Rick James‘ “Cold Blooded.”

“Cold Blooded” accurately describes their skills! We wish we could move like this!

RELATED: Chris Brown To Appear On Saturday Night Live

RELATED: Chris Brown, Terrence J, Pooch Hall & Lil’ Romeo Attend “In The Box Celebrity Shoot Out”